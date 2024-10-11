Bhubaneswar: Three days after the alleged incident of a drunken woman creating a ruckus in the Khandagiri police station premises went viral on social media, the police Thursday booked the woman under relevant sections of BNS. IIC Khandagiri Abhimanyu Das said the woman is identified as Rakhi Mohanty, 35. She has been charged under Sections 351 (criminal intimidation), 132 (use of assault to deter a public servant from his duty), 296 (doing obscene act in public) and 115 (voluntarily hurting an individual) of BNS provisions. IIC Das said the woman arrived at an intoxicated state at the police station, a little past Monday midnight. “Following this, the woman complained before the cops that an errant driver hit her vehicle near Jaydev Vihar flyover.

She requested the cops to arrest the driver. While the cops enquired her details, the woman misbehaved and hurling abuses at them,” The video of the incident which has been making rounds in social media shows the woman in a bitter altercation with three male cops. The video entails the cops asking the woman’s name and phone number for identification, to which, she says, “I will show you people after walking out of police station,” In a similar incident, a drunken woman lost control over her senses and dozed off on the roadside near Infocity railway station, Tuesday night. After being informed by the locals, Commissionerate Police personnel reached the spot but, the woman began heckling them. Later, officials took her for a medical examination at Capital Hospital and then left her at home.

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN, OP