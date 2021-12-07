Basudevpur: Tension flared up in Basudevpur of Bhadrak district Tuesday after a dumper ran over an ITI student and left another injured. The deceased was identified as Rinkunu Sahu (20) of Binayakpur, while the injured as Mrutyunjay Biswal (19). Both the students were going on a bike towards Basudevpur main bazaar when the vehicle hit them. Rinkunu died on the spot.

Angry over the incident, hundreds of ITI students and locals staged a road block for hours, bringing vehicular movement to a standstill on the road.

Locals alleged that accidents have been occurring on that particular stretch of road virtually on a daily basis. They said that the expansion of the road has been left half-completed making it precarious for pedestrians as well as those on bikes and other vehicles. They alleged that the district administration and the construction agency are not doing anything to finish expansion work on the road. Hence accidents occur frequently putting lives of people at stake.

SDPO Sarthak Ray, other police officials and engineers associated with the construction work rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the agitating people.