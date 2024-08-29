Bhubaneswar: Assistant Executive Director for Programme and Policy Development at the World Food Programme Valerie N Guarnieri called on Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, during her ongoing visit to the state to discuss current and future partnerships. WFP’s Assistant Executive Director, based in Rome, congratulated the Deputy CM on assuming the office of Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Energy, and making time to engage in strategic discussion on the common agenda of food security and reducing malnutrition.

“On behalf of WFP, I express gratitude for the continuing partnership and support of the Department of Agriculture officials for the excellent support WFP receives for various projects that the WFP and the Odisha Government are undertaking,” Guarnieri said. The Deputy Chief Minister said: “We value the World Food Programme’s technical expertise and strategic alignment with my government’s commitment to ensuring inclusive growth and resilience in agriculture, which will contribute to improved food security and livelihoods for vulnerable communities in Odisha.” She appreciated the state’s recently developed strategy to augment cold storage capacity to help reduce post-harvest losses and expressed WFP’s total commitment to supporting the department on this initiative. Guarnieri informed the Deputy CM that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Government of India, and WFP in India today inked an MoU for a regional adaptation project called Adaptation for Resilience, which will also be implemented in the state. Principal Secretary, of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Arabinda Kumar Padhee said the presence of WFP and its immense contribution in shaping the policy and initiatives in the department is praise-worthy. “We hope for a futuristic and sacrosanct partnership with WFP in coming years in the frontier areas of agri-food system and policy coherence,” he expressed.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP