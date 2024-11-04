Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida arrived in London Sunday to attend the World Travel Market from November 5. Upon her arrival at Heathrow airport, Parida was received by Odisha Society of UK president Biswajit Pradhan, and general secretary Sukanta Sahu. On the occasion, several Odia entrepreneurs, including Sumant Mansingh, Subhakanta Das and Partha Panda met Parida and extended her a warm welcome. Parida was briefed about the notable works of Odia diaspora in London, particularly in the tourism sector. Parida will attend the ‘Tourism Odyssey: Strengthening Ties with Diaspora and Industry Leaders’ during her week-long tour to London.

The deputy CM is expected to showcase state’s rich tourism potential, highlighting the state’s scenic destinations, historic sites, and vibrant cultural heritage to attract tourists from abroad. Additionally, she will outline the state’s ambitious plans to encourage Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for tourism sector. The initiative aligns with state’s broader goals of boosting economic growth through enhanced tourism and international partnerships. Parida’s participation is anticipated to strengthen ties with the diaspora and industry leaders, promoting Odisha as a premier travel destination on the global map, according to official sources. The Deputy CM will also inaugurate a restaurant ‘Chilika’ in London.