New Delhi: The exhibition cum e-auctioning of mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew to a close on Friday with the highest bid of Rs 25 lakh for a painting of the PM with Mahatma Gandhi, a statement from the government said. All proceeds from the e-auction will be donated towards funding the ‘NamamiGange Mission’.

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction September 14 onwards to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to the prime minister.

Items were kept on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art here. The mementos include diverse objects and memorabilia including paintings, sculptures, shawls, jackets and traditional musical instruments.

Initially, the e-auction was supposed to be conducted till October 3. However, a decision was taken to extend the auction process for another three weeks. As of today, all items on auction stand sold-out.

Celebrities, politicians and activists have shown interest in the auction, with many like film stars Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and singer Kailash Kher endorsing it.

Amongst the mementos on display, the lowest base price was kept at Rs 500 for items like a small statue of Lord Ganesha and decorative wooden box in lotus shape. The highest base price of Rs 2.5 lakh was reserved for an acrylic painting with a Tricolour background of the Prime Minister with Mahatma Gandhi.

A framed photograph of the prime minister receiving blessings from his mother, with a base price of Rs 1000, has received a bid of Rs 20 lakh. Other popular auction items include an exhibit of Manipuri Folk Arts (an original base price of Rs 50,000, sold for a bid of Rs 10 lakh), a metallic sculpture of a cow feeding a calf (a base price of Rs 4,000, sold for a bid of Rs 10 lakh) and a metallic 14 cm statue of Swami Vivekananda (base price of Rs. 4,000 that has received a final price of Rs 6,00,000).

PTI