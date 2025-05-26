New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar spoke with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand through a telephonic conversation for the first time and discussed strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

Anand made the announcement Sunday on her social media account on X, thanking EAM Jaishankar for the “productive discussion” on Indo-Canadian ties.

“Thank you Minister @DrSJaishankar for the productive discussion today on strengthening Canada-India ties, deepening our economic cooperation, and advancing shared priorities. I look forward to continuing our work together,” she wrote on X.

Thank you Minister @DrSJaishankar for the productive discussion today on strengthening Canada–India ties, deepening our economic cooperation, and advancing shared priorities. I look forward to continuing our work together. pic.twitter.com/GZqgANEIVi — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) May 25, 2025

Soon after, EAM Jaishankar confirmed the conversation with Anand on Sunday on his official X account, saying he discussed prospects of the relations between the two countries.

“Appreciate the telecon with FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada. Discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties. Wished her a very successful tenure,” he wrote on X.

Appreciate the telecon with FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada. Discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties. Wished her a very successful tenure. 🇮🇳 🇨🇦 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 25, 2025

Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney is pushing for deepening economic cooperation with India.

Canada will be hosting the G7 Summit from June 15 to 17.

Indian-Canadian lawmaker Anita Anand, 58, was appointed as Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs earlier this month in a Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney almost two weeks after his Liberal Party won the parliamentary elections.

May 14, EAM Jaishankar congratulated Anand on her appointment as Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Anand was the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry before the Canada elections and in the past has served in several roles, including Defence Minister. She replaced Melanie Joly, who is now the Minister of Industry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Carney on being elected as the Canadian Prime Minister after his predecessor Justin Trudeau stepped down from the role.

In his message, PM Modi had stressed strong people-to-people ties between the two countries while saying he was looking forward to “unlocking greater opportunities”.

With Carney, it looks like India wants to turn a new leaf in bilateral ties that had nosedived under Trudeau amid unsubstantiated allegations against New Delhi related to the killing of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023.

Even during his campaign, the Canadian Prime Minister said rebuilding ties with India was a priority for his government, describing it as an “incredibly important relationship”.

He had said Canadians have deep personal, economic and strategic ties with India.

Relations between India and Canada took a big hit in 2023 after Trudeau publicly accused India of being involved in the killing of Nijjar on Canadian soil, allegations that India described as “absurd” and “politically motivated”.

Tensions escalated as Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, followed by a tit-for-tat move by India last year.

Both countries expelled top envoys, froze trade talks and suspended official visits.

India has accused Canada of tolerating extremism on its soil and failing to take action to curb attacks against its diplomats.

IANS