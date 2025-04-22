Mumbai: As the world observes Earth Day today, Hindi film industry celebrities Dia Mirza and Jackie Shroff have joined voices to raise awareness about the urgent climate crisis and the need for collective action to protect the planet.

Actor and environmental advocate Dia Mirza took to social media to amplify the latest findings from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), which reveal that global greenhouse gas emissions reached a record high in 2022. To keep global warming within the critical 1.5°C limit, emissions must be reduced by 42 per cent by 2030, she highlighted.

In a video shared on Instagram, the Sanju actress stressed the importance of moving beyond conversation to real action. “This Earth Day, let’s move beyond conversation and into action,” she wrote. “Urban areas contribute 70 per cent of CO2, and yet, just 29 per cent of our electricity comes from renewables. Fossil fuels still dominate our energy systems, while climate-fueled disasters rise year after year.”

Dia called for a shift in policies, greener cities, and a commitment to clean energy, adding, “Each of us can be a part of the solution. Choose sustainable practices. Support clean energy. Hold leaders accountable. Let Earth Day be your starting point—not just a reminder.”

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff also shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), urging people to be the change that nature needs. Accompanied by visuals of lush greenery, his video carried a message of restoration and hope. “Let’s stop deforestation, and start restoration… We owe it to our children and future generations. Let us make it Mother Earth Day every day,” the video read.

Known for his deep-rooted love for nature, Shroff’s message added emotional weight to the global call for environmental responsibility.

Earth Day, first observed April 22, 1970, now involves more than a billion people in over 193 countries, making it one of the largest civic observances in the world. The messages from Dia Mirza and Jackie Shroff serve as timely reminders that every small action counts in the larger mission to heal the planet.

