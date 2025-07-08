A hilarious video making the rounds on social media shows four men impersonating Hindi film actor Ajay Devgn, each channeling a different era of the superstar’s career. While one sits dressed like Devgn from the 1990s, another sports his more recent style, creating an amusing mix that has sent the internet into a frenzy.

The video, shared by the X handle @swetasamadhiya, is captioned, “Friends, you can get Ajay Devgn at the price of dozens.” As of this report, the clip has been viewed more than 293.2K.

Social media users couldn’t resist joining the fun in the comments section. “Who is farming Ajay Devgn?” one person joked. Another commented, “The third one looks like the latest.” A user humorously noted, “Some look roasted, some boiled, and some fried.” Others connected the lookalikes to Devgn’s famous films, writing, Diljale, Kachche Dhaage, Bol Bachchan and Suhaag.”

The video has sparked laughter across the internet and serves as a reminder of the boundless creativity that social media platforms encourage. In the world of viral videos, where lookalikes often become the center of attention, both humour and admiration flourish.

This clip featuring Devgn’s lookalikes proves that fans don’t just celebrate their favourite stars, they also revel in anything entertaining linked to them. Such videos not only amuse audiences but also highlight the incredible reach and affection Hindi film celebrities enjoy among their fans.