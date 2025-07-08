Jungle life looks serene and beautiful, but it is equally full of challenges. Filled with unpredictable moments, things keep changing every second. Many times, animals get stuck in situations where they have no way out, especially small and vulnerable ones. One such video is now going viral on social media.

This heartwarming video feels like a touching story. A small baby elephant is seen asking for help from people on the road after being separated from its mother.

The baby elephant wanders onto the road and stops near an oncoming vehicle. It appears to try to explain its problem to the driver, almost as if saying it has been separated from its mother. Seeing its condition, the driver stops and slowly guides the baby elephant to the forest.

Chotu got separated from mother at Kaziranga. It was united later with its mother. The forest officials applied mother’s dung to the calf to suppress human smell. Happy reunion at the end ☺️ pic.twitter.com/0sN1RbQ55E — Susanta Nanda IFS (Retd) (@susantananda3) July 6, 2025

After walking a short distance, the baby elephant is reunited with its mother. Before leaving, the driver lovingly caresses the baby elephant. This emotional video is being widely appreciated on social media.

The video has been shared on the social media platform X by an account named @susantananda3. Many people are commenting on it. One user wrote, “Humanity is still alive.” Another said, “What a wonderful reunion.” A third commented, “Every child recognizes their mother from the soul.” Another user added, “This beautiful video started the day beautifully.”