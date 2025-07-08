These days, a heartwarming and funny video of a grandmother-granddaughter banter is going viral on social media. In the video, the grandmother is seen setting her hair with a hair straightener, something you wouldn’t normally expect from an elderly woman. Just then, her granddaughter cheekily comments, “Grandma, at this age, you should chant God’s name, not bother with straightening your hair.”

This lighthearted remark sparks a humorous argument between the two. The grandmother, slightly irritated but still playful, responds, “If you can do it better, then straighten my hair; otherwise, go away from here!” What follows is an adorable exchange lasting about two and a half minutes, where the two debate over style, age, and who knows best.

The conversation, though funny, highlights the sweet bond and playful banter shared between the two generations. By the end of the video, the grandmother gives a classic piece of advice that reflects her old-school wisdom. She says, “Get up early in the morning, study well, leave the mobile phone, otherwise…,” leaving the sentence hanging as a typical elder’s warning.

People on social media are loving the grandmother’s blend of sass and wisdom. The video perfectly captures the charm of Indian family life, where tradition and modern habits collide but ultimately coexist with love.

Both the grandmother’s humorous style and her valuable teachings have won hearts online, showing the beautiful balance between generational gaps and unconditional affection.