Chhendipada: In a gruesome incident, a three-year-old girl was crushed to death by an earthmover at Nuagaon under this police limits in Angul district Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Pipili Naik, daughter of Panchu Naik, a resident of Nuagaon village.

On being informed police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The vehicle was seized and the driver detained.

Sources said that the earthmover was engaged in the construction of a piped drinking water project. The girl was playing near the machine when the driver started the vehicle. He was unaware about the child nearby and drove the earthmover over the girl, killing her on the spot instantly.

As the news spread, hundreds of angry villagers thronged the spot, detained the driver and later handed him over to the police.

A pall of gloom descended on the village after the incident.

PNN