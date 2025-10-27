Visakhapatnam: The East Coast Railway has cancelled 43 trains in view of cyclone ‘Montha’, which is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast Tuesday.

The East Coast Railway announced the cancellation of various trains originating in or passing through coastal Andhra.

These trains were scheduled to depart October 27, October 28 or October 29. It said the trains have been cancelled for the safety of passengers.

Visakhapatnam–Kirandul Express (Train number 18515), scheduled to depart Monday, has been cancelled. Kirandul Express-Visakhapatnam (18516), scheduled for Tuesday, has also been cancelled.

Visakhapatnam–Kirandul passenger (58501) and Kirandul-Visakhapatnam passenger (58502) have been cancelled.

The East Coast Railway has also cancelled Visakhapatnam-Koraput Passenger (58538) and Visakhapatnam-Koraput Express (18512) and their pairing trains.

The cancelled trains also include Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam MEMU (67285) and its pairing train, Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Port Express (17268) and its pairing train, Visakhapatnam-Tirupati (08583) and its pairing train.

Visakhapatnam-Guntur Double Decker (22875), Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Double Decker (22707), Visakhapatnam-Brahmapur (18526) and their pairing trains have also been cancelled.

The other cancelled trains are 17243 Guntur-Rayagada Express/17244 Rayagada-Guntur, 67289 Visakhapatnam-Palasa/67290 Palasa-Visakhapatnam, 67288 Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam/67287 Visakhapatnam-Vizianagaram, 58531 Brahmpur-Visakhapatnam passenger/58532 Visakhapatnam-Brahmpur, 58506 Visakhapatnam-Gunupur/58505 Gunpur-Visakhapatnam, 17220 Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam Express, 12727 Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad, 12861 Visakhapatnam-Mahabubnagar Superfast Express/12862 Mahabubnagar-Visakhapatnam Superfast Express, 22869 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Central Superfast Weekly/22870-Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam Superfast Weekly, 12739 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad, 20805 Visakhapatnam-New Delhi AP Superfast Express, 20806 New Delhi-Visakhapatnam AP Superfast Express, 22707 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Weekly Double Decker, 18519 Visakhapatnam-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus/18520 Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam.

The South Central Railway is also likely to cancel or reschedule some trains being operated to Andhra Pradesh in view of the cyclone.

The state administration is already on high alert in view of the severe cyclone ‘Montha’.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall near Kakinada Tuesday night with 90–110 kmph winds and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across multiple districts.

The government has appealed to people to remain indoors until all-clear instructions are issued.

IANS