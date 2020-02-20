BHUBANESWAR: JD Institute of Fashion Technology unveiled the prestigious International Calendar MILAN 2020, a first-of-its-kind project in eastern India, here Thursday.

It was eastern India’s first Student International Calendar launch. The event was held at a city hotel in the presence of Sibadutta Subudhi (licensee), Vishal Subudhi, Centre Director, JD Institute, Bhubaneswar and other well-known attendees.

Ten student designers worked on exclusive garments, which were sent to the fashion capital of the world, Milan, Italy. International models from Italy wore the scintillating garments designed by JD students for the international calendar shoot. The students who participated in the project are Pritilina Sahoo, Mahesh Das, Pooja Agarwal, Lovely Swalooney, Padmini Baral, Salini Kumari, Suchitra Dangua, Dileswari Mahakur, Soumyashree Das and Satya Sanathan Patra.

The project successfully promoted students of the institute and helped open up many prospects for them in areas such as mainstream apparel designing, styling, content creation and others.

Center director Vishal Subudhi said, “It was a fun and wonderful experience to place Odisha and our students in the global fashion map starting with Milan, Italy. This is Eastern India’s first int’l Student Calendar Launch for the student designers and the Design Education Industry. It is indeed a new beginning. We will see another international extravaganza shortly.”

The esteemed partners at the event were Tercers (Creative partner), Rohit Mishra Photography (Photography partner), 91.9 Sarthak FM (Radio partner) and Bottle – Bar & Restro (Venue partner).

JD Institute of Fashion Technology is one of the top institutes of art and Design, where the dreams and passion of students with imagination are stimulated. Under eminent experts from the industry, the subjects in fashion, interior, jewellery, fashion marketing and communications, visual merchandising and photography are elucidated at the institute.