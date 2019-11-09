There are many plants around our house that we can use for medicinal purposes. One such plant is the basil plant or the Tulsi plant.

Sacred to the Hindus, regular consumption of Tulsi leaves has been known to keep diseases like cold and fever at bay. So let us know about some of the amazing health benefits of Tulsi leaves.

Tulsi is considered similar to the Sanjeevani herb in Ayurveda. In Ayurvedic medicine, Tulsi is said to be beneficial in terms of health.

If you have prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes, all parts of the holy basil plant can help reduce your blood sugar. Animal and human trials have shown that basil can help prevent symptoms of diabetes like weight gain and hypertension.

Chewing Tulsi leaves during menstruation has been known to relieve some pain caused by menstrual cramps.

Eating five Tulsi leaves daily during the rainy season shields the body from cold and fever.

Chewing some leaves of Tulsi helps to cure mouth blisters and keep your teeth healthy.

Eating Tulsi leaves daily does not cause asthma and tuberculosis. Tulsi leaves are also very beneficial in removing bad breath.

Tulsi leaves show a positive impact in reducing cholesterol level in the body, thereby helpful in preventing cardiac diseases. Tulsi leaves also act as a tonic for the heart. Blood circulation enhances when the juice of fresh leaves is applied locally.