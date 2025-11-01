New Delhi: The Election Commission ordered the transfer of Patna’s Superintendent of Police (Rural) and disciplinary action against three other officials Saturday following campaign violence in Bihar’s Mokama that resulted in the death of gangster-turned-politician Dular Chand Yadav.

The incident occurred Thursday in Mokama, which falls in Patna district but is located 100 km from the city. Yadav’s nephew Piyush Priyadarshi is contesting on a Jan Suraaj Party ticket from Mokama.

Friday, Yadav’s supporters pelted stones at the car of Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Mokama candidate Veena Devi.

“The Commission has further directed that Vikram Sihag, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Patna, may also be transferred. Hence, a panel of officers for posting a substitute in his place may be sent urgently,” the poll authority told the state chief electoral officer.

It ordered the appointment of new officials to replace the sub-divisional officer of Barh, who is also the returning officer of Mokama assembly seat, sub-divisional police officer Barh-1 and sub-divisional police officer Barh-2.

While ordering disciplinary proceedings against the three, it also directed that Abhishek Singh, the sub-divisional police officer of Barh-2, be also placed under suspension.

Yadav’s post-mortem report said that though he was shot near the ankle, the cause of his death is cardiorespiratory failure due to shock caused by injury to the heart and lungs. He did not die of the bullet wound.

The Election Commission on Friday sought a detailed report from the state director general of police at the earliest.

Bihar goes to the polls in two phases November 6 and 11, while votes will be counted November 14.