Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to issue notifications Friday for bypolls to the Balasore Sadar and Tirtol Assembly constituencies. This announcement will officially mark the beginning of the electoral process.

Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Kumar Lohani recently conducted video conferences with district collectors of Balasore and Jagatsinghpur. Among other things discussed was how COVID-19 infected persons and people over 80 years of age will exercise their franchise.

Voters in these two segments have been asked to apply for postal ballots from the concerned district election officers from the first day of filing nominations till October 14. Specially appointed polling officers will visit the residences of such voters and hand them postal ballots between October 21 and November 1 to cast their votes. The voters will return the ballots in closed envelops to the polling officers after exercising their voting rights. Lohani informed that the entire process will end November 2.

The bypolls to the Balasore Sadar and Tirtol Assembly constituencies will be held November 3. Results will be declared after counting November 10.

PNN