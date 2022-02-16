Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway has achieved 200 MT milestone in loading registering an incremental growth of 26.67 MT and posting an increase of 15 per cent than the corresponding period of last fiscal, from April 1, 2021, to February 14, 2022, an official statement said.

During the period, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has loaded 200.50 MT of freight as against 173.82 MT carried in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

The ECoR has achieved this remarkable performance in just 320 days as against 360 days in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

This could be possible due to the outstanding performance of all the three Divisions of East Coast Railway – Khurda Road, Waltair and Sambalpur.

During the period, ECoR has loaded 113.35 MT of coal, 7.06 MT of raw material for steel plants, 18.46 MT of iron and steel, 27.22 MT of iron ore, 1.13 MT of cement, 2.56 MT of food grains, 5 MT of fertilizer, 2.34 MT of POL and 23.37 MT of freight loaded in containers and other cargo.

Major contributors of freight include Talcher, Paradip, Dhamra, Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Keonjhar, KK Line, steel plants, aluminium plants and from other places under the ECoR jurisdiction. Relentless round the clock close monitoring and outstanding supervision, dedicated and sincere work force brought this performance, the ECoR said in the statement.

During the period, 132.54 MT of freight was carried from Khurda Road Division, 57.21 MT of freight from Waltair Division and 10.73 MT of freight carried from Sambalpur Division.

Khurda Road Division of ECoR has utilised 9,452 wagons per day which is about 174 rakes per day. This division has also surpassed its last year annual loading performance of 131.36 MT. Similarly, Waltair and Sambalpur Division of ECoR have also performed better than previous year.

The East Coast Railway has earned Rs 19,884.3 crore which is 20 per cent more than the corresponding period of last fiscal.

During the current fiscal, ECoR is followed by South East Central Railway (SECR) with 182.0 MT and South Eastern Railway (SER) with 168.5 MT in freight loading.

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, slump in demand for export of iron ore, East Coast Railway has achieved this remarkable performance. Special focus was given to power houses during the coal crisis.

Apart from the above, ECoR had also run 44 numbers of Oxygen Special trains towards different destinations of the country to cover Oxygen crisis during Covid pandemic.

