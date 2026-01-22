Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Wednesday assured East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager (GM) Parmeshwar Funkwal of all possible support to ensure timely completion of vital railway infrastructure projects aimed at improving connectivity and accelerating the state’s overall development. The assurance was given by Chief Secretary Anu Garg during a meeting with the ECoR GM, where both sides held detailed and constructive discussions on the progress of ongoing and proposed railway infrastructure works across Odisha.

During the meeting, Funkwal highlighted several challenges commonly faced during the execution of large-scale railway projects. These included issues related to land acquisition, forest rights clearances, removal of encroachments, shifting of utilities, and the early disposal of long-pending legal cases. He also stressed the importance of close coordination among various agencies to ensure the smooth execution of projects such as Road Over Bridges and other allied infrastructure works. The ECoR GM acknowledged and appreciated the continued support extended by the state government in facilitating railway projects across Odisha. He expressed confidence that sustained cooperation and strengthened inter-departmental coordination would enable faster implementation of ongoing works and timely initiation of future railway infrastructure initiatives in the state.

Funkwal further emphasised that timely policy-level decisions and the issuance of necessary operational instructions play a crucial role in the smooth execution of infrastructure projects. He noted that improved availability of construction resources, expeditious statutory clearances, and early resolution of procedural issues would significantly help in adhering to project timelines and avoiding delays. The Chief Secretary appreciated the concerns raised during the meeting and assured that the issues would be examined in consultation with the departments and district administrations concerned to facilitate the smooth and timely completion of railway projects.