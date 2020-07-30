Bhubaneswar: With a view to collecting digital evidence and using cyber investigative techniques, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) cyber cell of ECoR was inaugurated by General Manager Vidya Bhushan here, Thursday.

Additional general manager Sudhir Kumar, principal chief security commissioner Rajaram, principal heads of departments of DRM/Khurda Road and other senior officers were present.

ECoR sources said high-end hardware and software have been procured and installed at the cell. Besides, trained RPF personnel have been deployed to manage the cell.

Vidya Bhushan said that the cyber cell will certainly help in better detection and prosecution of white collar crimes that involve hi-end technologies and IT systems. He also emphasised on more technological training to the security personnel to tackle increasing online fraud cases.

The cyber cell will be useful in detection of unscrupulous persons cornering reserved berths in advance through using unauthorised software/applications. These persons sell tickets to the needy passengers at exorbitantly high prices. The cell will also help in tracking of criminals who run away after committing crime in railway premises, ECoR sources said.

The cyber cell will also help the railway authorities to share data on crime against women and children and smuggling of narcotics and forest products in railway stations and trains with other law enforcement agencies.