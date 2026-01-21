Bhubaneswar: Under the purview of the Central government’s Railway Policy–2024, a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed by East Coast Railway (ECoR) to construct 96 Railway Over Bridges (ROBs) entirely at its own cost in the state.

By implementing such a large number of ROB projects under the new railway policy, Odisha has set a notable milestone at the national level.

ROBs play a vital role in strengthening the road network of the state.

Replacement of railway level crossings with ROBs significantly reduces traffic congestion, saves travel time, and enhances the safety of life and property.

A high-level review meeting between senior officials of the ECoR and the Works department was held here recently to assess the progress of 166 ROBs proposed on Works department roads at various locations across Odisha.

The meeting was chaired by the department’s Principal Secretary, Sanjay Kumar Singh.

It was informed that the progress of these ROB projects had remained slow over the past few years.

Detailed discussions were held on land acquisition, quality of construction, timely completion of works, and strengthening coordination among various departments and district administrations to expedite project execution.