Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run 20 pairs of special trains in its jurisdiction towards different destinations of the country to clear additional rush in regular trains during summer.

ECoR sources said, nine more pairs of Special Trains will be added to avoid Summer rush while the services of 11 Pairs of Special Trains, will be extended.

Altogether 13 pairs of Special Trains will be passing through the ECoR jurisdiction.

The special trains to run during the summer between April to July are 08483/08484 Puri-Shalimar-Puri Summer Special Train, 08475/08476 Puri-Nizamuddin-Puri Summer Special, Shalimar-Malatipatpur (Puri)-Shalimar Summer Special Train ,Bhubaneswar-Yesvantpur-Bhubaneswar Summer Special,Surat-Brahmapur-Surat Summer Special Train ,08327/08328 Sambalpur-Pune-Sambalpur Summer Special ,Sambalpur-Guwahati-Sambalpur Summer Special Train,08539/08540 Visakhapatnam-Kollam-Visakhapatnam Summer Special Train, Visakhapatnam-Kurnool-Visakhapatnam Summer Special Train ,06073/06074 Chennai-Bhubaneswar-Chennai Special Train, 02832/02831 Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Special, 08439/08440 Puri-Patna-Puri Special Train, 03230/03229 Patna-Puri-Patna Special Train, Puri-Bhanjapur-Puri Special Train,Ernakulam-Brahmapur-Ernakulam Jansadharan Special Train,Hyderabad-Cuttack-Hyderabad Special Train, Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Special Train ,Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Special Train and Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam Special Train.

Apart from these, 13 pairs of long-distance Special Trains are also running through ECoR jurisdiction between important destinations of the country.

These are, Secunderabad-Dibrugarh-Secunderabad Special, Secunderabad-Agartala-Secunderabad Special, Chennai-Santragachi-Chennai Special, Nagercoil-Dibrugarh-Nagercoil Special, Kochuvelli-Shalimar-Kochuvelli Special, Bengaluru-Kharagpur-Bengaluru Special, Santragachhi-Secunderabad-Santragachhi Special, Secunderabad-Shalimar-Secunderabad Special, Bengaluru-Malda Town-Bengaluru Special, Mysore-Muzaffarpur-Mysore Special, New Tinsukia-Bengaluru-New Tinsukia Special and Howrah-Yesvantpur-Howrah Special Trains, ECoR sources said.

UNI