New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate Saturday said it has arrested Satish Babu Sana in connection with the a money-laundering probe against controversial meat exporter Moin Qureahi.

A senior ED official confirmed the arrest but refused to share further details. Sana was arrested from Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the official said.

Sana, a Hyderabad-based businessman is a close aide of the meat exporter. His role came to light late last year after he gave statement under section 164 accusing senior Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials of taking bribe in lieu for help in a corruption case.

Sana gave statement during the infighting between then CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

