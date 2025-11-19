New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Amit Katyal, a real estate businessman considered close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s family, in a money laundering case linked to alleged cheating of homebuyers in Gurugram, official sources said.

Katyal was taken into custody by the Gurugram zonal office of the agency Monday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

A special court in Gurugram sent him to six-day ED custody.

The investigation pertains to the allegations of non-delivery of flats in the Krrish Florence Estate built in Gurugram’s Sector 70 over 14 acres. The project was being developed by Katyal’s company, Angle Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

Katyal was arrested by the ED also in 2023 in a separate money laundering case related to the railways’ alleged land-for-jobs scam involving Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, and other family members.

The businessman was charged in August by the federal agency in a third case for allegedly cheating homebuyers for Rs 500 crore through Krrish Realtech, of which he is a promoter.