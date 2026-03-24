Bhubaneswar: In a bid to improve access to education and basic services for migrant children, Aide et Action (India), in partnership with UNICEF, the Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation and district authorities, has launched a targeted intervention across brick kilns in Odisha.

As part of the programme, uniforms, slippers and learning materials were distributed to children living in brick kiln communities.

The distribution drive was inaugurated by Saumendra Priyadarshi, Managing Director of the Corporation, at a brick kiln on the outskirts of the city.