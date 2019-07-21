Bhubaneswar: EeVe India Saturday unveiled its most anticipated electronic vehicles, first to introduce for Odisha market, at its showroom in Mancheswar Industrial Estate in city.

The company launched four models such as Your, Wind, 4U and Xeniaa in the presence of Jay Prakash Didwania, CMD of Bharats Group, which owns the EeVe brand. Selling of these models will start from August.

The models like Your and wind is equipped with lead acid batteries. On the other hand, Xeniaa and 4U runs on lithium-ion batteries.

Your model takes 6 hours to get fully charged which can go on up to 80 kms-100 kms. The speed limit is up to 25 km per hour. The model is set up with anti-theft lock along with USB port for charging mobiles.

Wind has features similar to Your. But it has extra facility of both indicator flashing and Turbo/boost switch mode.

Meanwhile, 4U is equipped with dual disc brake, anti-theft lock, and detachable battery. It runs up to 80 km-100 km with 4 hours of charging and it can go with a speed limit of up to 25 km/hr. Xeniaa has similar features to 4U. But it has additional features like dual head lamps which diffuse illumination running lamp during daytime.

According to officials all four models will be between the price range of Rs 45,000 and Rs 65,000.

“EeVe India is embarking on electric mission by setting up an integrated manufacturing plant of electric two-wheelers in Odisha near Cuttack. All these will be fully manufactured in this plant, first of its kind in eastern India. After its commission, it will manufacture about 2.5 lakh of vehicles per year, said Harsh Vardhan, director of EeVe India.

Vardhan claimed that around Rs 200 crore has been estimated for the project.