Lucknow: Height of problem indeed. Yes that is true for Afghanistan cricket fan Sher Khan who is now in this city to watch the ODI series between his country and the West Indies.

Sher Khan is eight feet and two inches tall and had arrived here a couple of days back. According to him many hotels refused to accommodate him simply because of his height. The hotels said that they did not have a bed that could fit in Sher Khan.

Disappointed at not having been able to find a place Tuesday night and alone in the city, Sher Khan approached police for help. The police then took him to Hotel Rajdhani in Naka area of this city where he spent Tuesday night. Reportedly two beds were fitted together so that he could spread his legs and sleep properly.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the hotel to see the tall man who is a resident of Kabul. “There were close to 200 people who came to see him. Sher Khan felt very disturbed, agitated and embarrassed,” hotel owner Ranu was quoted as saying by national news channel.

With so many people turning up to see him, police had to escort Sher Khan to Ekana Stadium where the ODI was played Wednesday. Later the police again escorted Sher Khan back to the hotel. Sources said that Sher Khan has booked a room in the hotel for six days.

However, Wednesday turned out to be disappointing for Sher Khan as far as the game was concerned as Afghanistan lost by seven wickets to the West Indies.

Agencies