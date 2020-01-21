Kathmandu: Eight Indian tourists, including four children, died Tuesday after they fell unconscious due to a possible gas leak in their room at a resort in Nepal, according to a media report.

The Indian nationals were airlifted to HAMS hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival, Superintendent of Police Sushil Singh Rathaur said.

The deceased — two couples and four children — were part of a group of 15 people travelling from Kerala to Pokhara, a popular mountainous tourist destination, the Himalayan Times reported.

They were on their way back home and stayed at Everest Panorama Resort in Daman in Makawanpur district Monday night.

According to the manager at the resort the guests who arrived at the resort at stayed in a room and turned on a gas heater to keep themselves warm.

Although they had booked a total of four rooms, eight of them stayed in a room and remaining others in another room, the manager said, adding that all the windows and the door of the room were bolted from inside.

Police suspect that they might have passed out due to lack of ventilation, the report said.

