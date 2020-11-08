Bhubaneswar: India and Odia woman hockey player Namita Toppo, who has brought laurels for both state and the country has been honoured with the 28th Ekalabya Award for 2020. The organisers of the award gave this information Sunday. Namita Toppo will receive a citation and a cash award of Rs 5,00,000.;

The ‘Ekalabya Puraskar Committee’ comprising of jury members from different walks of life selected Namita during a meeting conducted Sunday.

Besides Namita, two other sportspersons will be felicitated for their achievements at the national and international level respectively. They are weightlifter Sneha Soren and the badminton player Rutaparna Panda. They will receive cash awards of Rs 50,000 each along with citations.

Ekalabya Award was instituted in 1993 to encourage and inspire young sportspersons to perform at the national and international arena.

PNN