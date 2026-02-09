Bhubaneswar: Ekamra Walks hosted a landmark cultural evening in the City as part of its Odia Film Panorama initiative, presenting a special screening of the Odia classic ‘Jajabara’ to mark 51 years since its original release in 1975.

The event carries historic importance as audiences witnessed the colour version of the iconic black-and-white film, screened at the open-air theatre in Kalabhoomi.

Ekamra Walks serves as the flagship cultural initiative under the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

Jajabara occupies a distinctive place in Odia cinema and continues to be regarded as more than just a film—it is a cultural touchstone that has influenced generations of viewers.

The screening not only celebrates its enduring legacy but also honours the remarkable restoration effort that has brought the film back to life for contemporary audiences.