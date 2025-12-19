Angul: An elderly woman was bludgeoned to death allegedly by her daughter-in-law and the latter’s mother over a dispute at a rented house near Jamubandh Chhak in Khalari Gadapada Sahi under Sadar police limits in Angul late Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

The victim was identified as Kuni Nayak, the mother of Kanhu Nayak. Preliminary inquiries by police indicated that she was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a stone.

According to police, Kanhu of Colony Sahi under Rasol police limits in Dhenkanal district had been living in the rented house with his mother for the past few years. About eight months ago, he married Sarita Sahu, and the couple continued to live there with Kuni. Investigators said frequent quarrels and domestic disputes had been reported after the marriage.

Police said that Kanhu left for his shop and returned home around 10pm. When he asked to call his mother for dinner, his wife allegedly told him that she was unwell and had already taken food and gone to sleep, asking him not to disturb her.

Later, Kanhu went to the adjacent room to check on his mother. Receiving no response, he removed a blanket covering her and found severe head injuries and profuse bleeding. Realising she was dead, he immediately informed Angul Sadar police. Police reached the spot, seized the body and launched an investigation. Based on preliminary findings, the daughter-in-law and her mother, Jayanti Sahu who had visited the house earlier in the day were detained for questioning.