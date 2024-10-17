Balasore: In a tragic incident, a 78-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a train at Angaragadia level crossing in Balasore district Wednesday. A youth who tried to save the elderly woman was critically injured in the mishap. The deceased has been identified as Padmabati Das, 78, a resident of Sambalpur district, and the critically injured youth is a resident of Armala village in Balasore district. The incident occurred when the Shatabdi Express was coming on the downline track and commuters had been stopped on both sides of the tracks at Angaragadia level crossing.

However, Padmabati was trying to cross the railway tracks when the train hit her leading to her death on the spot. In the meantime, a youth from Armala area attempted to save the elderly woman and was hit by the train. The injured youth was immediately rescued and rushed to the district headquarters hospital at Balasore for treatment. However, as his condition deteriorated he was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. After the accident, the train was halted for a while at the level crossing. Informed, GRP personnel rushed to the spot, seized the body and sent it for post-mortem. Police, after registering a case (92/24) of unnatural death, initiated an investigation into the incident. The body was handed over to her family members after post-mortem. As per their statement, the deceased was mentally challenged.