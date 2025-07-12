Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed different issues relating to the state’s development.

Majhi, who is on a tour of Delhi, expressed his gratitude towards the Prime Minister and said he was grateful for his unwavering support for Odisha’s development.

“On this occasion, important discussions were held regarding various developmental activities in Odisha, future strategies, coordination between the Centre and the state, and accelerating the state’s overall progress. The Centre and the state are committed to working together to achieve the goal of a prosperous Odisha and a developed India,” Majhi said in an X post.

The Chief Minister had met the Prime Minister last month when Modi visited Odisha June 20 to attend the BJP government’s first anniversary in the state.

Majhi had met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday.

PTI