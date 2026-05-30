Bhubaneswar: The death of an engineering student in Bhubaneswar’s Chandrasekharpur area, initially believed to be a road accident, was allegedly a planned murd*r stemming from a love triangle, Commissionerate Police said Saturday.

The victim, Baren Rautray, was allegedly “attacked and run over by an SUV” near Acharya Harihar College Square Friday night. Police have detained five people, including the owner of the vehicle used in the alleged crime.

According to investigators, tensions between the victim and the accused had escalated earlier in the day over a personal dispute. Police said the suspects later conspired to target Rautray and monitored his movements before carrying out the attack.

As Rautray was returning home, the group allegedly assaulted and struck him with the vehicle, causing fatal injuries. Preliminary findings indicate the crime was carefully planned.

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Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said the accused were traced and apprehended within hours of the incident. Police have seized the SUV and a scooter believed to have been used during the crime.

“There was previous enmity related to a love triangle,” Meena said. He added, “Based on the investigation, we found that the incident was not an accident but a premeditated murder. Five persons have been detained and the vehicles involved have been seized.”

Further investigation is underway.