Dhenkanal: Unidentified miscreants robbed an elderly woman at gun point at Depada village under Sadar police limits in this district Thursday night. The robbers decamped with Rs 40,000 and gold ornaments weighing 80 grams. The victim, Urmila Biswal, wife of Abhimanyu Biswal was alone in the house Thursday night. However, while escaping one of the robbers was captured by the villagers. On being informed, police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

According to the cops, a total of five miscreants entered the house. They held Urmila at gunpoint and threatened her not to raise an alarm. Then they took her to the bathroom and locked her.

Luckily then Urmila’s son-in-law called. When she did not reply he realised something was amiss. He immediately alerted the villagers who, in turn, rushed to Urmila’s house.

Realising that they were in trouble, the robbers tried to escape. Four of them managed to do so, but one was overpowered by the villagers. The burglar was handed over to the police when they reached the spot. Urmila then told the police about the cash and other valuables that had been taken away.

The police have launched a hunt to nab the miscreants. They are confident of doing so as they have managed to extract vital information from the captured burglar.

