Bhuban: A singer by hobby and a tea seller by occupation – Dambarudhar Pothal of Bhuban in Dhenkanal district was injured by electric shock and got his vocal cords impaired.

According to sources, Dambarudhar sang in a local orchestra party as a part-time singer. Music being his only passion he now mimics the sounds of several musical instruments like the tabala, the mrudanga, the guitar and the violin as he is incapable of singing.

He was under tremendous mental stress after the near fatal mishap occurred. However, the mishap was a blessing in disguise for him. With his vocal cord damaged, he can now create sounds of various musical instruments with his voice. His sincere efforts to fight back adversities have given him a new identity.

Aged about 43, he lives with his wife and two daughters. He has educational qualification up to Plus-II and discontinued his studies thereafter for want of money. In order to eke out a living and manage his family, he initially worked in a private company at Delhi.

However, Dambarudhar did not give up in life before others and wanted to prove his worth on his own. After coming back home, he started singing as well as playing instruments in the orchestra.

With impaired vocal cords he is not able to speak now. While other artistes in the orchestra sing songs, he mimics various musical instruments during performance perfectly in tune with their voice.

He had started a tea stall with an investment of Rs 1,500 several years back which has exceeded Rs 1,00,000 now. He earns a profit of Rs 500 to Rs 600 every day from the tea stall. As business gives him money, music gives him satisfaction, he said.