Bargarh: Many farmers in Odisha’s Bargarh district have yet to sell their harvested paddy, making it difficult for them to support their families.
Amid the crisis, an unusual incident in the distric Tuesday drew attention. A farmer, Ramesh Mahapatra, deposited four bags of paddy at the local electricity office after failing to arrange cash to pay his bill.
Ramesh and his sister, Sanjukta, jointly own an acre of farmland but have not received tokens to sell their paddy. As a result, around 400 bags remain unsold.
Ramesh said he took the step after receiving a notice from the electricity department warning that his power connection would be disconnected if he failed to clear dues of Rs 8,000 by the 25th. The incident has sparked discussion in the area.
