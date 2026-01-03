Titilagarh: A female elephant was found dead at Limpada Nullah under Bijepur panchayat in Titilagarh police limits of Balangir district Friday.

Forest officials said a herd of elephants had been roaming the Titilagarh forest range for the past several months.

The deceased elephant is suspected to have been separated from the herd and become unwell before it fell into the stream.

Officials from the Titilagarh range, along with the assistant conservator of forests (ACF) and the divisional forest officer (DFO), Bolangir, visited the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry.