Mayurbhanj: A herd of wild elephants wreaked havoc in Karanjia forest division of Mayurbhanj district Monday evening.

The wild herd strayed into the village and destroyed acres of paddy along with other crops. Many houses were also damaged by the animals that apparently came inside the human settlement in search of food.

According to locals, the herd, while moving towards human habitation in search of food, pulled down two houses in Panashi village under Sukuli block. Earlier, the elephants went on a rampage damaging rooms and walls of a school in Rautalipata area.

The villagers further added that the herd stays in the forest close to their village during the daytime and comes out at night. They have urged the forest department officials to drive the elephants deeper into the forest.

Forest officials confirmed that the elephants are currently staying put at Dharmabeda forest. The movement of these elephants is being constantly monitored and necessary steps are being taken to deal with it, they said.

PNN