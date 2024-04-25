Jeypore: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s close aide and senior leader Kartik Pandian Thursday launched a scathing attack on the opposition BJP and Congress leaders accusing them of opposing Odisha government’s welfare schemes and politicising development work.

Addressing two election rallies held at Pottani and Laxmipur assembly segments under Koraput parliamentary constituency, Pandian highlighted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s commitment to the welfare of Odisha’s 4.5 crore citizens.

He hit the campaign trail a day after Patnaik launched the ruling BJD’s election campaign at Hinjili in Ganjam district.

Without directly naming anyone, Pandian singled out Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of opposing the state’s flagship Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), which provides health assurance of up to Rs 5 lakh for each beneficiary and Rs 10 lakh for women members of beneficiary families.

Pandian defended the BSKY as an effective initiative spearheaded by the Chief Minister, emphasising its success in providing quality healthcare to the underprivileged.

“A Union Minister, who is known for making only tall claims, has been dubbing BSKY as a failed scheme. It is an initiative of the Chief Minister under which poor people are getting the best treatment in big hospitals at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and even Raipur and Visakhapatnam. Our CM believes in doing more work and speaking less,” Pandian claimed.

Pradhan has been critical of the Odisha government for not implementing the central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state and instead implementing the BSKY.

In all the election meetings, Pandian highlighted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s commitment to the welfare of Odisha’s 4.5 crore citizens, citing examples such as the increase in monthly social security pension under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana (MBPY) to Rs 1,000 for over 36 lakh beneficiaries and the increment of minimum wages for labourers by Rs 100.

Pandian also spoke about Mission Shakti and claimed that the initiative is close to the CM’s heart. He said the state has provided interest-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for members of 70 self-help groups (SHGs) under the programme.

Pandian elaborated on the development initiatives in Pottangi constituency, including the benefits received by farmers under the KALIA scheme and the integration of digital boards in 50 high schools as part of the 5T transformation programme.

“In Pottangi alone, 45,000 farmers have benefitted from the KALIA scheme. Similarly, digital boards are being used for teaching students in 50 high schools, which were included under the 5T transformation programme,” Pandian said.

He appealed to people to vote for “Jodi Sankha” (double conch) in the elections, one for the Lok Sabha and another for the assembly, in order to keep the development works continuing.

Koraput MP candidate Kausalaya Hikaka and Pottangi MLA nominee Prafulla Pangi were present at the meeting.

