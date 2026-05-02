Bolangir: A mild earthquake was felt in Odisha’s Bolangir district early Saturday morning. The tremors were reported around 4:40 am. Household items shook briefly while most people were asleep, but many woke up after feeling the tremors.

Glass doors and windows rattled loudly, and many residents rushed out of their homes as the tremors were felt across various parts of the district.

A few days earlier, mild tremors were also reported in neighbouring Kalahandi district. Saturday’s tremors across Bolangir left residents frightened.