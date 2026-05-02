Jaipur: Delhi Capitals pacer Kyle Jamieson has been handed one demerit point for giving a fiery send-off to Rajasthan Royals teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during their Indian Premier League match here.

“Kyle Jamieson has accumulated one Demerit Point and received a warning for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 43 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur,” an IPL statement read.

The Kiwi pacer was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from another player in the match.’

The incident occurred in the second over of the first innings, when, after dismissing the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, Jamieson was found to be close to him in an aggressive manner, which could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter.

Jamieson admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the Match Referee, Rajeev Seth.

The Capitals defeated the Royals by seven wickets to notch their fourth win of the ongoing season here Friday.