Jaipur: Facing criticism, skipper Riyan Parag returned to form with a 50-ball 90, his first fifty-plus score of this season, while Donovan Ferrira made a quick-fire 47 not out (14b) as Rajasthan Royals posted a strong 225/6 against Delhi Capitals in an IPL match here Friday.

Parag, who was penalised after being caught vaping during their previous match against Punjab Kings, consolidated with Dhruv Jurel (42) after Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (4) got out in the first two overs.

Mitchell Starc picked 3/40, including the wicket of Parag on his comeback.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 225/6 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 90, Dhruv Jurel 42, Donovan Ferreira 47 not out; Mitchell Starc 3/40) vs Delhi Capitals.