Badagaon: Even as there was no let-up in elephant menace in various parts of Sundargarh, a herd of elephants has been unleashing mayhem in Badagan area for the last few days.

Over 24 hours, an elephant has damaged eight houses in Ekama and Pamara village.

Forest officials tried to drive away the animal. While the animal was pushed into the Jharkhnad area, a herd of nine elephants was holed up in Badagaon forest.

Locals accused the forest department of being in deep slumber.

Farming community was worst affected by it last year. Acres of paddy and vegetables were damaged by animals. Three persons were trampled to death last year in the Badagaon area.

Locals demanded effective steps to contain the elephant menace. Farmers alleged that their economic condition was shattered by the elephants.

They demanded immediate deployment of elephant squads and right assessment of the crop damage. Gradually, discontent among local people is brewing.

They lamented that during day, elephants were holed up in forests and they come out to damage paddy at night.