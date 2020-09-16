Beijing/New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied he is involved with a smartwatch project with Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami, saying the human-brain interface is the future.

Multiple reports surfaced earlier that Tesla has partnered Huami to launch a smartwatch that will have support for controlling certain aspects of Tesla cars.

Huami CEO Huang Wang teased about a launch event on Weibo and it appears that the company could unveil an upgraded variant of the ‘Amazift GTR’ smartwatch, reported GizmoChina.

“Definitely not. Smartwatches & phones are yesterday’s technology, Neuralinks are the future,” Musk said in a tweet late Monday.

Earlier reports claimed that the Amazfit GTR and Amazfit GTS smartwatches from the company recently received an update, enabling them to be used as car keys for Xiaopeng P7/Xpeng P7, touted as the Chinese rival to the Tesla Model 3.

“The upcoming product could have the same feature, with support for cars from Tesla,” the reports mentioned.

It has also been reported that Tesla is working with the Norway-based wearable company Xplora Technologies to develop smartwatches for kids.

While there is no official word from Tesla on the same, Tesla’s involvement in the Xplora smartwatch was revealed in a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing.

(IANS)