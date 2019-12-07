Los Angeles: Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk has emerged triumphant from a defamation trial as the federal court jury swiftly rejected the $190 million claim brought against him by a British man over ‘pedo guy’ tweet, who helped with the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooding Thai cave.

Both Musk and Vernon Unsworth were present for the closing remarks.

Musk appeared unhappy during the closing remarks, while Unsworth, whose back was to the jury, at times looked to be wiping tears from his eyes as Spiro spoke, The Verge reported on Friday.

During the last hearing, Musk’s lawyer told the jury the tweet did not rise to the level of defamation and cases over insults didn’t belong in federal courtrooms.

While, leaving the courtroom, Musk told reporters: “My faith in humanity is restored, the jury did the right thing.”

“I accept the jury verdict, take it on the chin, and move on,” Unsworth said outside court.

As per report, in closing remarks, Unsworth’s attorney, L Lin Wood, characterized one of Musk’s tweets as ‘sue or true’. Wood said he believed Musk got involved in the Thai cave rescue as a publicity stunt.

“I believe Elon Musk saw an opportunity to capitalize on the attention,” Wood said in his closing statement.

Additionally, Wood asked for $5 million in actual damages, $35 million in assumed damages and $150 million in punitive damages.

“Anybody that knows this man knows beyond a shadow of a doubt that Elon’s accusations were false,” Wood said outside court. “This was not the justice that he deserved under the evidence.”

