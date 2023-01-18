Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress Wednesday took a dig at Tejasvi Surya, the BJP MP from Bengaluru South, for allegedly unlocking the flight emergency door onboard and said that he always behaves like a child.

Reacting to the controversy, Congress put up a series of tweets. “Opening the emergency door onboard is a punishable offense. Why did the aviation authorities attempt to hush up the incident,” read one of the tweets.

It further questioned if different laws were applicable to BJP and others “Tejasvi Surya had made a hurtful comment on illiteracy and stated that people do not have any knowledge in a derogatory remark. However, he is not able to speak on the row,” the party post maintained.

In case of a tragedy, who would have been responsible for the loss of innocent lives? Why does Tejasvi Surya play childish everywhere? the Congress chided.

The party further ridiculed him that his longing to taste masala dosa had prompted him to open the emergency exit. He is an example of what happens if kids are given responsibilities.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, the Karnataka in-charge of Congress quipped, “The BJP VIP brats! How dare the airline complain? Is it the norm for the BJP elite? Did it compromise passenger safety? Ohh you can’t ask questions about BJP’s entitled VIPs.”

–IANS