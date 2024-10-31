Muzaffarpur: Four empty wagons of a freight train derailed in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district Thursday, officials said.

The accident happened around 3.45 pm at Narayanpur Anant station in the Sonpur division of the East Central Railway during shunting, they said.

No one was injured in the accident, they said.

Senior officials, including Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Vivek Bhushan Sood, were at the spot, supervising the restoration works.

RPF Inspector Manoj Kumar Yadav said, “Restoration work is underway. Due to the incident, routes of some trains were diverted on the up line. Movement of trains on the down line is normal.”

A number of trains were stopped at the Muzaffarpur and Samastipur railway stations for some time following the accident.

PTI