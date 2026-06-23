New Delh: The Congress Tuesday cited a media report which claimed that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s family bought acres of land in Ujjain in zones benefiting from infrastructure projects, and said the engine of plunder is running at full speed under the BJP’s double-engine government in the state.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared on X the report published in the Indian Express, which claimed that CM Yadav’s family and their real estate firms acquired at least 137 plots spanning 168 acres in Ujjain for Rs 45 crore in two years since December 2023 — mostly in areas benefiting from road projects and land-use changes his government announced.

In his post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, Under the BJP’s ‘double-engine’ government in Madhya Pradesh, an ‘engine of plunder’ is running at full speed.

Yadav is himself at the helm of this looting, Ramesh alleged.

There is also talk that the Agriculture Minister — who moved from MP to the Centre — is the one who orchestrated the ‘planting of stories’ against the Chief Minister! Ramesh said, referring to Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The infighting appears to be over the seat of power and a share in the spoils, Ramesh added.