Cuttack: England Sunday called up batter Tom Banton as a cover for injured all-rounder Jacob Bethell for the third ODI against India at Ahmedabad.

Bethell, who scored a half-century and took a wicket in England’s four-wicket defeat in the first ODI at Nagpur, had sustained a left hamstring injury.

“The injury will be assessed further when the team arrives in Ahmedabad Monday (for the third ODI Wednesday),” said an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) release Sunday.

The 26-year-old Banton, a wicketkeeper-batter has played six ODIs, scoring 134 runs with a highest of 58.

“Banton, who last played for England in an ODI in August 2020, has been in outstanding form in T20 franchise cricket. He is currently the leading run-scorer in the UAE ILT20 competition, where he has amassed 493 runs from 11 innings at an average of 54.77, including two centuries,” said the release.

Baton will arrive in India Monday.

India are 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.

They made three changes to the side for the second ODI here, bringing in Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton in the playing XI in place of the injured Bethell, Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer.

