New Delhi: IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have landed in further trouble after BCCI Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) Arun Mishra directed the franchise, along with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), to file written submissions over gross negligence during the team’s victory celebrations in Bengaluru, which led to the death of 11 people.

The Ombudsman has granted RCB and KSCA four weeks to respond, following an official complaint filed by IPS officer Vikas Kumar.

PTI has a copy of the Ombudsman’s directive.

The complainant has also urged the Ombudsman to bar the current owners from selling the franchise until the investigation into the tragedy is complete.

“Looking at the gravity of the incident, it is considered appropriate that the Karnataka (State) Cricket Association, as well as the concerned franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore be asked to submit their written replied to the complaint,” Justice Mishra wrote in his directive.

“This complaint has been filed about the unfortunate stampede at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 04.06.2025. The complaint alleges gross negligence and violation of safety norms by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise. Complainant submits that accountability must be fixed. Prayer has been made for the suspension of the RCB franchise and for invalidating ongoing sale negotiations.”

Justice (Retired) Mishra in his directive also mentioned that the complainant Kumar would get 10 days time to give a rejoinder to the respondents.

“Let the KSCA and RCB file their respective written replies to the complaint within four weeks, with a copy to the complainant as well. Showing cause why the reliefs prayed for and specified in the rules should not be granted. Rejoinder, if any, may be filed within 10 days thereafter with a copy to the respondents.”

One of the possible reasons for seeking a written explanation from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could be the growing speculation within IPL circles that the franchise is considering a sale, with the current owners allegedly attempting to distance themselves from the recent tragedy.

“Apprehension has been expressed that the franchise may be attempting to distance itself from accountability and possibly offload ownership to avoid potential consequences. In the meantime, the status quo be maintained,” it stated.

Recently, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) also deemed RCB responsible for the massive crowd gathering that led to the death of 11 fans, including women and children.

The Tribunal had also quashed the Karnataka government’s suspension order against senior IPS officer Kumar, who faced the action in the wake of a fatal stampede. Kumar had subsequently challenged the decision of the Karnataka State government.